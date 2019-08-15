Economy & Business

Explainer: What Is a Recession?

August 15, 2019 01:41 PM
Explainer Recession video player.
Embed

VOA Explains what is a recession.

Latest Episodes
August 15, 2019
Hong Kong Police, Protesters Offer Conflicting Narratives
Hong Kong Police, Protesters, Offer Conflicting Narratives
August 15, 2019
In South Korea, Anti-Japan Emotions Run High on ‘Liberation Day’
In South Korea, Anti-Japan Emotions Run High on ‘Liberation Day’
August 15, 2019
VOA Interview: John Bolton
Greta John Bolton Interview
August 15, 2019
Five Years After Ferguson, States Rein in Punishment of the Poor
Five Years After Ferguson, States Rein In Punishment of the Poor
August 15, 2019
Biden Still Leads Democratic Pack, Despite Doubts
Biden Still Leads Democratic Pack, Despite Doubts