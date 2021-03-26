Quick Takes

Extreme Kayaker Tackles Iceland Waterfalls

March 26, 2021 02:06 PM
360p | 3 MB
480p | 4 MB
540p | 6 MB
720p | 15 MB
1080p | 24 MB
Original | 60 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Extreme kayaker Nouria Newman conquered the Aldeyjarfoss waterfall as part of her journey through Iceland, as seen in recently released video. 

The 29-year-old French daredevil visited the country last October to tackle the country’s famous rapids in low season before crowds of other kayakers showed up. 

Newman survived the 20-meter fall unscathed and was able to enjoy the rest of the less treacherous journey alongside a group of seals. (REUTERS) 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Latest Episodes
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 02:00 PM
VOA Connect Episode 167, Unhoused and Art
Unhoused and Art
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 26, 2021
A54 March 26
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 12:26 PM
Looking into Better Ways of Dealing with Mental Illness
Healthy Living, Addressing Mental Illness in Africa, S1, E90
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 315: African Women Ascend to New Global Leadership Roles
OVs 315
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 98
RC 98