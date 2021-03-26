Extreme Kayaker Tackles Iceland Waterfalls
March 26, 2021 02:06 PM
Extreme kayaker Nouria Newman conquered the Aldeyjarfoss waterfall as part of her journey through Iceland, as seen in recently released video.
The 29-year-old French daredevil visited the country last October to tackle the country’s famous rapids in low season before crowds of other kayakers showed up.
Newman survived the 20-meter fall unscathed and was able to enjoy the rest of the less treacherous journey alongside a group of seals. (REUTERS)