In Face of Threats, Lawyer Defends Gays in Cameroon
March 10, 2020 11:32 AM
In a country where homosexuality is criminalized, Alice Nkom was the first lawyer in Cameroon to defend suspected gay people. For this, she says she has faced attacks and death threats. Despite this, Nkom, who was also the first female lawyer in the country, says she is determined to continue to defend minorities. Moki Edwin Kindzeka narrates this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Douala, Cameroon.