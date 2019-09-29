Arts & Culture

Fact or Fiction, the Treasure is as Important and the Thrill of the Hunt

September 29, 2019 07:43 PM
Fact or Fiction, the Treasure is as Important and the Thrill of the Hunt video player.
Embed
Link

About 350,000 treasure hunters from all over the world, have been scouting out a large area in the Rocky Mountains stretching from Northern New Mexico to Montana, looking for a hidden treasure. As the story goes, all one needs to do to find the loot, is to decipher the nine clues in a poem written by wealthy art collector and entrepreneur Forrest Fenn, who says he collected and hid the treasure years ago. Its lore became wildly popular after he had written a book called “The Thrill of the Chase,” talking about his life and the treasure.  While many believe the treasure is real, others think it’s a hoax. VOA’s Penelope Poulou visited the area and spoke with Fenn about the meaning of it all

Latest Episodes
Sun, 09/29/2019 - 18:52
Washington Prepares for Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Washington Prepares for Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Sun, 09/29/2019 - 16:21
Afghanistan: The Voting is Over, Now the Real Challenges Begin
Afghanistan: The Voting is Over, Now the Real Challenges Begin
Sun, 09/29/2019 - 01:18
American Charity in Liberia Reopens After Sex Abuse Scandal
American Charity School in Liberia Reopens After Sex Abuse Scandal
Sun, 09/29/2019 - 01:04
West Papua Territory Unrest: The Root of the Conflict
West Papua Territory Unrest: The Root of the Conflict
Sat, 09/28/2019 - 04:38
Senate Deals Wall Setback, but Trump May Still Win on Border
Senate Deals Wall Setback, but Trump May Still Win on Border