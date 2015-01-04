Factors Behind US - China Security Rivalry in South, East China Seas

Last week, we began a look back at the U.S.-China relationship in 2014 with Robert Daly, an analyst at Washington's Kissinger Institute on China and the United States. Daly said one major source of tension was China's assertion of sovereignty in South and East China Sea waters also claimed by allies and partners of the United States. In the final part of Michael Lipin's interview with Daly, they discuss the U.S.-China security rivalry & Obama's relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.