Families with Temporary Protected Status Face an Uncertain Future
August 28, 2019 04:36 AM
Families with Temporary Protected Status Face an Uncertain Future video player.
More than 300 thousand people currently have Temporary Protected Status or TPS in the United States. The status allows non-citizens to live and work in the U.S. when their home countries are deemed unsafe. But the Trump Administration is trying to cancel the program, and that decision has many families worried. VOA's Cristina Smit reports.