Coronavirus Outbreak

Family Businesses in New England Fear the Cost of Coronavirus

April 07, 2020 04:21 PM
The $2 trillion coronavirus relief package – the biggest economic assistance package in U.S. history – will likely not be enough to save many small business owners struggling through quarantine and shelter-in-place orders. Those shutdowns are a particular problem across rural areas of the United States – where long distances between towns mean the apps and delivery services keeping small businesses open in the cities simply don’t work. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.

Katherine Gypson
Katherine Gypson
