Family Businesses in New England Fear the Cost of Coronavirus
April 07, 2020 04:21 PM
The $2 trillion coronavirus relief package – the biggest economic assistance package in U.S. history – will likely not be enough to save many small business owners struggling through quarantine and shelter-in-place orders. Those shutdowns are a particular problem across rural areas of the United States – where long distances between towns mean the apps and delivery services keeping small businesses open in the cities simply don’t work. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.