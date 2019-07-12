Africa

Far-Right Nationalism Surges in South African Politics

July 12, 2019 05:03 AM
Far-Right Nationalism Surges in South African Politics video player.
Embed
Link

South Africa's Freedom Front Plus party, whose aim is to establish a white homeland in this majority black country, surprised political observers by winning 10 parliamentary seats in the May elections. That result has vaulted the party to prominence for the first time, and highlights how extremists are edging into the mainstream of South African politics.  VOA's Anita Powell reports from Klerksdorp, South Africa.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Anita Powell
Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 04:03
South African Sisters Shine in Diamond Business Dominated by Men
South African Sisters Shine in Diamond Business Dominated by Men
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 03:36
Trump Defends His Decision on Syria After Rebuke by Own Party Members
Trump Defends His Decision on Syria After Rebuke by Own Party Members
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 02:23
Art Exhibit Highlights Impact of Climate Change
Art Exhibit Highlights Impact of Climate Change
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 02:14
Smart Tech for the City of 2030
Smart Tech for the City of 2030
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 02:07
Huge Expansion for Insect Factory Farms
Huge Expansion for Insect Factory Farms