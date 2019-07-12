Far-Right Nationalism Surges in South African Politics
July 12, 2019 05:03 AM
Far-Right Nationalism Surges in South African Politics video player.
South Africa's Freedom Front Plus party, whose aim is to establish a white homeland in this majority black country, surprised political observers by winning 10 parliamentary seats in the May elections. That result has vaulted the party to prominence for the first time, and highlights how extremists are edging into the mainstream of South African politics. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Klerksdorp, South Africa.