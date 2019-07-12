Africa

Far-Right Nationalism Surges in South African Politics

July 12, 2019 04:58 AM
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again shortly.

South Africa's Freedom Front Plus party, whose aim is to establish a white homeland in this majority black country, surprised political observers by winning 10 parliamentary seats in the May elections. That result has vaulted the party to prominence for the first time, and highlights how extremists are edging into the mainstream of South African politics.  VOA's Anita Powell reports from Klerksdorp, South Africa.

Latest Episodes
August 08, 2019
Huntsman Resigns After 'Historically Difficult' Term as US Ambassador to Russia
Huntsman Resigns After 'Historically Difficult' Term as US Ambassador to Russia
August 08, 2019
Why Some of Russia's Young People Want Out
Why Some of Russia's Young People Want Out
August 08, 2019
Africa's Second Breast Milk Bank in Nairobi Having an Impact
Africa's Second Breast Milk Bank in Nairobi Having an Impact
August 08, 2019
American Women and the Vote: National Archives Celebrates 19th Amendment’s Centennial
American Women and the Vote: National Archives Celebrates 19th Amendment’s Centennial
August 08, 2019
Uganda Para-Badminton Players Strive for Paralympics Despite Limitations
Uganda Para-Badminton Players Strive for Paralympics Despite Limitations