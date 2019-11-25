Economy & Business

Farmers Look to the Sun as Cranberry Prices Dive

November 25, 2019 04:04 PM
Thanksgiving in the U.S. is right around the corner ((November 28)).  Historically, it's meant big profits for cranberry farmers as the fruits of their labor appeared on traditional Thanksgiving tables across the country.  Crashing prices over the past decade have sent farmers looking elsewhere to make ends meet.  VOA's Arash Arabasadi bogs down in this holiday story.

Arash Arabasadi
