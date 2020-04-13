From Fashion to Face Masks, One Los Angeles Designer’s Latest Creation
April 13, 2020 06:02 AM
Even though many countries began advising citizens to wear face masks in public not long after the coronavirus outbreak started, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, only recently began recommending that people use cloth coverings for their faces in public places, like grocery stores. In Los Angeles, one fashion designer who is also a registered nurse started making face masks even before the U.S. issued the new recommendation. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.