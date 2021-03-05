FBI Intelligence Warned of Violence on US Capitol

FBI Intelligence Warned of Violence on US Capitol
Issues in the News moderator Michael Williams talks with panelists, JJ Green, National Security Correspondent for WTOP and host of Target USA, and Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief for the Sunday Times about the raw intelligence the FBI had on the warnings of the violence that occurred on the US Capitol on January 6 as well as other major stories dominating the US and global landscapes.

