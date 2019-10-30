Africa

Fear in Uganda's Gay Community Amid Death Penalty Push, Arrests

A Ugandan minister's attempt to reintroduce a 2014 law allowing capital punishment for people convicted of gay sex sparked outrage in the East African nation’s sexual minority community.  Police arrested 16 activists last week on suspicion of homosexuality, which is illegal in Uganda and punishable with up to life in prison. The renewed anti-gay focus in Uganda has led a long-castigated and already fearful community to lie low, with some LGBT people forced into hiding.  Halima Athumani reports from Kampala.

Halima Athumani
