With Fewer Customers, Businesses Donate Extra Food to Help Feed People in Need
April 14, 2020 08:37 AM
In times of crisis, it's usually the most vulnerable members of the community who are most affected: the poor, the sick, the elderly. In these situations, it's often the efforts of caring individuals and civic-minded businesses that can make a difference. Combine the two, and you get the kind of results that the DC Dream Center has always strived for. VOA's Julie Taboh has more.