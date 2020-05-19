Fighting the Coronavirus, Ugandan Elections, Tanzania's Reaction - Shaka: Extra Time

"Fighting the coronavirus pandemic is "a race with time and humanity "will win the fight with the virus," says Shaka, as he and Paul Ndiho talk about what is going on in Africa. Africans need to stay away from “the strongmen syndrome” and instead focus on creating strong institutions. In order to fight the pandemic, say the Straight Talk Africa host, leaders have to rely on data, science and facts.

Shaka: Extra Time is a weekly show (every Tuesday at 16:30 UTC) on the Straight Talk Africa Facebook page, where viewers and social media followers ask the popular Straight Talk Africa host, Shaka Ssali, questions about politics in Africa. Paul Ndiho hosts the show.