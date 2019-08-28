Fighting Distracted Driving, a Tech Company Provides an Extra Eye on the Road
August 28, 2019 11:28 AM
Self-driving cars may be years from becoming reality on the road, but some of the technology going into autonomous vehicles is being used to make driving safer today. Michelle Quinn visited one company that is using computer vision and artificial intelligence to help solve one of the biggest problems for motorists -- distracted driving