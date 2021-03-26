Addressing Mental Illness in Africa
This week on Healthy Living, we look at addressing mental health in Africa, including how one psychiatric center in the DRC has been treating the influx people suffering from mental illness. And, an interview from Cote d’Ivoire with Professor Roger Delafosse, former Director of Ivory Coast’s National Mental Health Program. Also, a look at how a new way to release stress. These topics and more on this week's show. S1, E90