Film Highlights Need for More Female Police Officers, Less Violence
August 03, 2020 10:32 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The death of African American George Floyd in May while in Minneapolis police custody has renewed conversations about whether having more women in law enforcement may lower the use of excessive force. “Women in Blue,” a recent documentary by Deidre Fishel showcases de-escalation skills by female police officers at the Minneapolis police department. It also spotlights challenges women face in a traditionally male-dominated field. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.