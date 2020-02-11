First American Coronavirus Evacuees Released from Quarantine

The 14-day coronavirus quarantine has ended for 195 Americans brought out of Wuhan on the first evacuation flight to the US. They're now free to go home. But the virus continues to spread and this week more than 400 scientists from around the world will be discussing the issue at a gathering convened in Geneva by the World Health Organization. Also Tuesday, the World Health Organization officially named the virus COVID-19 (Corona Virus Disease 19) . VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports.