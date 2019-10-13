US Politics

First Asian American Presidential Candidate Scrutinized by Asian Americans

October 13, 2019 01:52 AM
There are more than a dozen candidates running against U.S. President Donald Trump in the next presidential race, but one Democrat who is standing out in the Asian American community is entrepreneur, Andrew Yang. He may not be one of the top three candidates in the Democratic Party, but he is the first Asian American candidate to make a serious run for the White House.  He has qualified for the next Democratic presidential primary debate near Atlanta, Ga., Oct. 15, while other Democrats have not. VOA's Elizabeth Lee reports from one of his rallies in Los Angeles.
 

Elizabeth Lee
