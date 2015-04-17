Five Days on a High-Fat Diet Can Change How the Body Processes Nutrients

Today we talk with a Virginia Tech scientist whose research team found that eating a high-fat diet for a period for as little as five days can play havoc with how our muscles process nutrients. The scientists say that disrupting this process could lead an inability of our bodies to respond to insulin, which could lead to the development of diabetes and other diseases. And... Philip Alexiou tells us that a SpaceX cargo ship was able to safely deliver supplies to the International Space Station this week, but attempts on Earth to get one of its rocket boosters to land on a barge failed. Jessica Berman reports on a new smartphone-based device that can diagnose the presence of cancer cells in a blood sample. This past week marked the 45th Anniversary of the doomed Apollo 13 space mission. Kane Farabaugh talked with Apollo Astronauts and NASA flight directors about what is referred to as NASA's most successful failure. Doug Bernard tells us that Californians seeking relief from serious drought conditions are looking at a number ways to solve their water problems, including the use of ocean water. Meanwhile, Ralph Jennings reports from Taipei that normally rainy Taiwan is also experiencing its worst drought in a decade. The government has cut household and industrial use of water until rainfall returns to normal. George Putic tells us that scientists at the San Diego Zoo were able to hatch half a dozen Hawaiian Honeycreeper chicks in captivity, raising hopes that the tiny birds will flutter back from the brink of extinction. We'll have these stories and more on today's edition of VOA's Science, Health and Technology magazine - Science World!