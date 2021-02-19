Flag-Lowering Ceremonies Resume at Indo-Bangladesh Border After Coronavirus Hiatus

The Beating retreat, or flag-lowering ceremony, resumed, Thursday, February 18, at the Indo-Bangladesh border after a 10-month hiatus.

The retreat was hosted by India’s paramilitary Border Security Force in the city of Agartala.

The Border Guard Bangladesh have not resumed the ceremony on their side of the border due to continued coronavirus concerns.

The ceremony is conducted to build confidence between the two border guards.

India and Bangladesh share a border that stretches more than 4,000 kilometers, where clashes have intermittently erupted over immigration disputes. (REUTERS)