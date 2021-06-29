Florida Governor Announces Start of Python Challenge

Florida's governor has announced the start of Python Challenge in Everglades National Park. The python removal will start July 9 and last for 10 days. The Everglades ecosystem suffers from the overpopulation of Burmese pythons — a nonnative species for South Florida that kill native wildlife. The challenge is meant to protect the native wildlife and bring the local community together. Liliya Anisimova has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Camera: Liliya Anisimova Produced by: Anna Rice, Rob Raffaele

