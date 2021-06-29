USA

Florida Governor Announces Start of Python Challenge

June 29, 2021 05:13 PM
360p | 12 MB
480p | 17 MB
540p | 23 MB
720p | 54 MB
1080p | 95 MB
Original | 515 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Florida's governor has announced the start of Python Challenge in Everglades National Park. The python removal will start July 9 and last for 10 days. The Everglades ecosystem suffers from the overpopulation of Burmese pythons — a nonnative species for South Florida that kill native wildlife. The challenge is meant to protect the native wildlife and bring the local community together. Liliya Anisimova has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Camera: Liliya Anisimova  Produced by: Anna Rice, Rob Raffaele 
 

Liliya Anisimova
By
Liliya Anisimova
Latest Episodes
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - June 29, 2021
Africa 54
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 12:09 PM
COVID Leaves Long-Term Scars on Europe’s Youth
COVID Leaves Long-Term Scars on Europe’s Youth
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 10:39 AM
Can Money Absolve Sins of the Past?
Reparations: Can Money Absolve the Sins of the Past?
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 09:46 AM
Zimbabwe Artists Transform Deadly Wild Dog Poaching Snares into Crafts
Turning A Deadly Poaching Snare Into a Living in Zimbabwe
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 09:34 AM
Start-Up Creates Robot to Help Kids Relax at Doctor’s Office
Start-Up Creates Robot to Help Kids Relax in the Doctor’s Office