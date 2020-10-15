Florida Proved a Key Bellwether in Past 6 Presidential Elections

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, have campaigned hard in the US southeastern state of Florida, which has 29 of the 270 electoral votes either candidate would need to win the election. America’s biggest swing state and a haven for retirees, Florida has opted for the winner of the last six presidential contests. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti reports from Miami on what it will take for Trump or Biden to carry the state.

Camera, Producer: Miguel Amaya