Flu Season Mixes with Pandemic in the Northern Hemisphere
September 22, 2020 10:46 AM
Doctors and public health experts are telling people in the Northern Hemisphere to prepare for the worst in the coming months, when both the coronavirus and the flu virus will be circulating at the same time. It's a one-two punch that could cause even more deaths and has the potential to overwhelm health care systems. More from VOA's Carol Pearson.
