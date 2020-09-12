Food Lines Triple in One Year, says NY Charity
September 12, 2020 12:28 AM
The economic impact of the coronavirus continues to linger in New York City, where lines to pick up donated food are still much longer than usual, according to a local charity group. Food Bank for New York City says it has distributed 30 million meals to New Yorkers, triple the number compared with last year. VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports.