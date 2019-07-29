Student Union

Foreign Students May Face Greater Risk of Sexual Harassment

July 29, 2019 02:19 PM
The #MeToo movement has exposed how powerful public figures use sexual harassment against the less powerful. But underreported is how international students in the U.S. deal with harassment on campus. Students from some cultures might face a higher risk because they have been taught not to challenge authority or create conflict. VOA's Kathleen Struck talked with graduate Althea Rao from China, who uses her art to express how she coped sexual harassment and to help educate others.
 

