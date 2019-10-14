Former Boko Haram Fighters Seek Mental Healthcare, Forgiveness
Nigerian men who have left the Islamist militant group Boko Haram are finding it difficult to return to civilian life. They face stigma and many turn to substance abuse to cope with their experiences. A program at a psychiatric hospital in Maiduguri treats former insurgents, offering help as they transition to life after Boko Haram. Chika Oduah reports from Maiduguri.