Africa

Former Boko Haram Fighters Seek Mental Healthcare, Forgiveness

October 14, 2019 04:55 AM
Former Boko Haram Fighters Seek Mental Healthcare, Forgiveness video player.
Embed
Link

Nigerian men who have left the Islamist militant group Boko Haram are finding it difficult to return to civilian life. They face stigma and many turn to substance abuse to cope with their experiences. A program at a psychiatric hospital in Maiduguri treats former insurgents, offering help as they transition to life after Boko Haram. Chika Oduah reports from Maiduguri.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Chika Oduah
Latest Episodes
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 04:50
Africa’s New White Meat: Rabbit
Africa’s New White Meat: Rabbit
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 04:47
Japan Begins Recovery After Devastating Typhoon
Japan Begins Recovery After Devastating Typhoon
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 04:41
Cubans Once Again Feeling Energy Crunch
Cubans Once Again Feeling Energy Crunch
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 04:31
Coal-Centric Wyoming Aims to Lead on Carbon Capture
Coal-Centric Wyoming Aims to Lead on Carbon Capture
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 03:58
On 2nd Anniversary, #MeToo Sees Some Backlash to Movement
On 2nd Anniversary, #MeToo Sees Some Backlash to Movement