Former Vice President Joe Biden Sworn in as America’s 46th President

January 20, 2021 11:49 PM
Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, taking the oath of office on the steps of a heavily locked-down U.S. Capitol just two weeks after pro-Trump protesters breached the seat of congressional power. As VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, former president Donald Trump’s refusal to participate in the ceremony as well as restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus made it an inauguration unlike any other in American history.
Producers: Katherine Gypson and Jesse Oni 

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
