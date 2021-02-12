USA

Fortress Around US Capitol Saddens Americans

February 12, 2021 02:56 AM
Washington, D.C., has a different look during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The Capitol area remains an ultra-high-security zone, and nearby residents wonder if fortress-like security measures are permanent, given heightened political tensions in the country after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.  VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has this report. 
Camera: Mike Burke

Carolyn Presutti
Carolyn Presutti
