Four More European Countries Lose Measles-Free Status
August 30, 2019 03:47 AM
Four More European Countries Lose Measles-Free Status video player.
The World Health Organization says four more European countries have lost their measles-free status, as the preventable infectious disease spreads through the continent. Albania, the Czech Republic, Greece and Britain have lost their measles elimination status amid the growing anti-vaccination movements. The disease is considered endemic in 12 European countries. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.