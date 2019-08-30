Science & Health

Four More European Countries Lose Measles-Free Status

August 30, 2019 03:47 AM
Four More European Countries Lose Measles-Free Status video player.
The World Health Organization says four more European countries have lost their measles-free status, as the preventable infectious disease spreads through the continent. Albania, the Czech Republic, Greece and Britain have lost their measles elimination status amid the growing anti-vaccination movements. The disease is considered endemic in 12 European countries. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.
 

