Freedom House: Dissidents in Exile Still Face Repression

February 04, 2021 11:11 PM
The pro-democracy group Freedom House has released a report detailing how countries such as China, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, and Turkey systematically employ violence and intimidation against exiles and diasporas to silence dissent beyond their borders. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Producer: Jesse Oni

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
