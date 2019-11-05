Freedom House: Social Media Increasingly Conduit for Surveillance and Voter Manipulation
November 5, 2019 02:59 AM
The democracy watchdog group, Freedom House, has released a report painting a bleak outlook for the way many governments are using social media. The Freedom House report says governments spy on us while others seek to manipulate elections. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi spoke with one of the authors of the report, and has this story.