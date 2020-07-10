Middle East

Funeral for Muslim Sect’s Spiritual Leader Draws Thousands to Sulaymaniyah

July 10, 2020 11:06 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 9 MB
540p | 13 MB
Original | 61 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Thousands of Sufi mourners attended the funeral of their spiritual leader, Sheikh Mohammad al-Kasnazani, Friday in Iraq’s northeastern city of Sulaymaniyah. Among the mourners were more than 500 Iranian Kurdish Sufis who forced their way through the Iran-Iraq border to participate in the funeral rituals. VOA’s Rebaz Majeed attended the funeral and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.
Camera: Rebaz Majeed
Produced by: Bezhan Hamdard

Default Author Profile
By
Rebaz Majeed
Latest Episodes