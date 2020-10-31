Funerals Held for Family Killed in Turkey Earthquake

A funeral ceremony was held Saturday, October 31 for a doctor and her two children, victims of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast Friday.

Rescue teams in Turkey working around the clock recovered another body Saturday from the rubble of a collapsed building in Bayrakli district in Izmir, which was struck by a strong earthquake.

The quake hit Turkey’s third-largest city and a nearby Greek island Friday morning, killing at least 27 people and injuring more than 800.

Haluk Ozener, director of the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute, said that Izmir was the hardest-hit and most-damaged area.

Izmir’s Governor Yavuz Selim Kosger said at least 70 people were rescued from the wreckage of four destroyed buildings and from more than 10 other collapsed structures.

As the quake hit, residents were seen running into the streets in panic in Izmir, which has a population of 4 million.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 with an epicenter 13 kilometers north-northeast of Samos and 32 kilometers off the coast of Turkey.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0. It is common for preliminary magnitudes to differ in the early hours and days after a quake.

