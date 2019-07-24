Futuristic Habitat Solves Problems With Human Space Travel

Science & Health

Fifty years ago, the first humans landed on the moon.  Many engineers and scientists have been thinking about what the next 50 years might bring in space travel.  That’s what NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) Program is all about.  It provides funds to foster ideas that could revolutionize future space missions.  One NASA funded idea is a space habitat that solves the problems that occur with long term space travel.  VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

