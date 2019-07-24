Science & Health

Futuristic Space Habitat Solves Problems With Human Space Travel

July 24, 2019 11:35 AM
Space Habitat WEB.mp4 video player.
Embed

Fifty years ago, the first humans landed on the moon.  Many engineers and scientists have been thinking about what the next 50 years might bring in space travel.  That’s what NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) Program is all about.  It provides funds to foster ideas that could revolutionize future space missions.  One NASA funded idea is a space habitat that solves the problems that occur with long term space travel.  VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

Latest Episodes
July 24, 2019
Zimbabwe Government Workers Feeling High Inflation Heat
Zimbabwe Government Workers Feeling High Inflation Heat
July 24, 2019
Russia Raises Pressure on Georgia as Anger Mounts
Russia Raises Pressure on Georgia as Pressure Mounts
July 24, 2019
South Sudan Gets Mobile Money Service
South Sudan Gets Mobile Money Service
July 24, 2019
FBI Director: China Poses Biggest Counterintelligence Threat to US
FBI Director: China Poses Biggest Counterintelligence Threat to US
July 24, 2019
Congresswoman Omar Rebukes Attacks on Her Loyalty to America
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar 'Disgusted' By Attacks on Her Loyalty to America