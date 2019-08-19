Economy & Business

G-7 Leaders Prepare For Summit Amid Fears Over Global Economy

August 19, 2019 09:24 AM
The leaders of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada will come together to discuss major global challenges in France on Saturday at the annual meeting  of the G-7 group of industrialized nations.As host, French President Emmanuel Macron, has made fighting inequality the theme of the summit, and has invited several other world leaders to attend. But Henry Ridgwell reports, any grand ambitions for the summit will likely be stymied by more pressing concerns.

 

 

