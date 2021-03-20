Gender Equality in a COVID-19 World

March 20, 2021 06:30 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired March 19, 2021 06:30 PM

Gender Equality in a COVID-19 World
On this edition of PCUSA, Host Kim Lewis and VOA Senior White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara speak with Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, former US Ambassador to Malta about achieving gender parity and gender equality in a COVID-19 world and how the Biden Administration can set the example.  Abercrombie-Winstanley's assignments have included election monitoring in the Gaza Strip and an extraordinary assignment where she actively supported gender equality in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She was the first woman to lead a diplomatic mission in the country.

