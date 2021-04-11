Host Carol Castiel and VOA national security correspondent Jeff Seldin talk with retired US Army General David Petraeus, who also served as Director of the CIA. General Petraeus, whose distinguished 37 year military career included leading US Central Command, the surge in Iraq and coalition forces in Afghanistan, shared views regarding the Biden administration's evolving policy in Afghanistan and the need for a continued US troop presence; reflections on the geopolitical situations in Iraq and Iran; the state of al Qaida and ISIS; and the rising threat of White supremacists and anti-government militias in the United States and more.