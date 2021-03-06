Race in America

George Floyd Murder Trial Spotlights Ongoing Race Issues in US

March 06, 2021 12:19 AM
Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white police officer accused of second-degree murder in the death of an African American man, George Floyd. Video of the incident in Minneapolis in May sparked protests around the world. Mike O’Sullivan reports the trial follows the anniversary of another high-profile racial incident in Los Angeles 30 years ago.

Mike O'Sullivan
By
Mike O'Sullivan
