Germany's Far Right Adopts a Slogan From the 1989 Berlin Wall Collapse

November 6, 2019 08:00 AM
Germany's Far Right Adopts a Slogan From the 1989 Berlin Wall Collapse
The Berlin Wall’s demise 30 years ago brought an end to a divided  Berlin — and symbolized the eventual liberation of East Germany, and later the rest of Eastern Europe, from Soviet communist rule. Yet the wall’s anniversary comes as the politics of east and west continue to reverberate through German society.  In former communist East Germany, a democratic slogan from the revolution of 1989 rebounds - and resonates - among the present day nationalist far right. Charles Maynes reports from Thuringia in eastern Germany.

Charles Maynes
