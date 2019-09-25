Africa

Ghana Activists Hit Back Against Abuses of Women and Girls

Dozens of activists have marched in the capital of Ghana to protest impunity surrounding attacks on women and girls in the West African country.  The women activists added their voices to the global conversation about seeking justice for victims of sexual abuses, and holding abusers to account. Stacey Knott reports from Accra on the weekend protest march.

