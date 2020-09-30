Ghanaian Cancer Experts Want More Focus on Colon Cancer
September 30, 2020 08:39 AM
Cancer experts in Ghana lament that little attention is paid to screening for colorectal cancers, leading to a high death rate, despite the disease’s relatively low occurrence. The death from colon cancer of American actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead role in the Hollywood film Black Panther, might bring fresh awareness of the disease. Stacey Knott reports from Accra