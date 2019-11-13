Ghanaian Club Keeps Football Alive After Scandal
November 13, 2019 12:31 PM
Ghanaian Club Keeps Football Alive After Scandal
In Ghana, as in the rest of Africa, football is the most popular sport. But the "beautiful game" has been tarnished by widespread corruption uncovered in 2018. The scandal led to league game suspensions and some football clubs closing their doors. But one club that stayed open is not only promoting football, it's also working to keep young men off the streets. Stacey Knott reports from Accra.