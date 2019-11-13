Arts & Culture

Ghanaian Club Keeps Football Alive After Scandal

November 13, 2019 12:31 PM
Ghanaian Club Keeps Football Alive After Scandal video player.
In Ghana, as in the rest of Africa, football is the most popular sport. But the "beautiful game" has been tarnished by widespread corruption uncovered in 2018. The scandal led to league game suspensions and some football clubs closing their doors. But one club that stayed open is not only promoting football, it's also working to keep young men off the streets. Stacey Knott reports from Accra.

Stacey Knott
