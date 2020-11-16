Ghanaians Remember ‘Complex’ Former President Jerry Rawlings
November 16, 2020 11:01 AM
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again shortly.
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The death of Ghana's former president Jerry John Rawlings, at age 73 on Thursday in Accra, sparked mixed reactions across the nation. Some were saddened by Rawlings death while others spoke of human rights abuses under his rule. Stacey Knott reports from Accra.