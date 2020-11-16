Africa

Ghanaians Remember ‘Complex’ Former President Jerry Rawlings 

November 16, 2020 11:01 AM
The death of Ghana's former president Jerry John Rawlings, at age 73 on Thursday in Accra, sparked mixed reactions across the nation.  Some were saddened by Rawlings death while others spoke of human rights abuses under his rule.  Stacey Knott reports from Accra.  

Stacey Knott
