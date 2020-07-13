Ghana's Organic Farming Growing in Popularity During Pandemic

In Ghana and West Africa, organic food is growing in popularity as people try to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. But organic produce is not easily regulated, and some consumers are paying extra for unverified claims. Farmers across the region are creating their own system, with support from international bodies, to certify organic produce. Stacey Knott reports from Accra.

Camera: Stacey Knott Produced by: Stacey Knott

