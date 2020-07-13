Africa

Ghana's Organic Farming Growing in Popularity During Pandemic

July 13, 2020 03:55 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 49 MB
Original | 169 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

In Ghana and West Africa, organic food is growing in popularity as people try to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. But organic produce is not easily regulated, and some consumers are paying extra for unverified claims. Farmers across the region are creating their own system, with support from international bodies, to certify organic produce. Stacey Knott reports from Accra.

Camera: Stacey Knott  Produced by: Stacey Knott 
 

Stacey Knott
By
Stacey Knott
Latest Episodes