Glacier Collapses in Swiss Alps
August 11, 2020 03:46 PM
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again shortly.
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A glacier in the Swiss Pennine Alps collapsed, Thursday, August 6, causing a dramatic ice avalanche.
Footage of the break was captured by a climbing instructor who was teaching children nearby.
The collapse occurred about 2,650 meters above sea level, in an ice layer that has become thinner in recent years due to climate change. (REUTERS)