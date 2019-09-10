Global Military Spending on the Rise

Economy & Business

On September 11 the nation remembers the lives lost in the deadliest terror attack on American soil. The president, vice president and others are attending ceremonies to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed when al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four planes, ramming two into the World Trade Center buildings in New York and one into the Pentagon. A fourth went down in a field in Pennsylvania after heroic passengers attempted to overtake the hijackers. Fast-forward 18 years later, and the world’s military spending is at an all-time high. That’s according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute that’s been tracking military spending since 1988. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb breaks down the reasons why and what’s at stake.

