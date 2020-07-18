Global Political Campaigns Draw on US Expertise to Win Elections
July 18, 2020 01:08 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
From getting a U.S. president elected to helping politicians run for office, campaign political strategists can often impact the outcome of a race. When not working on a U.S. campaign, some strategists advise candidates in other countries while others work mostly on foreign campaigns. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has details on the business of international consulting and why U.S. political consultants are sought after in countries abroad.
Camera: Elizabeth Lee